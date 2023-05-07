Jankowski leaves game with hamstring tightness

Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski left Sunday’s game against the Anaheim Angels due to right hamstring tightness. Jankowski was replaced by Josh Smith in the top of the third inning.

Jankowski left a game a couple of weeks ago due to hip tightness, but returned to the lineup two days later. If Jankowski has to go on the injured list, the Rangers would seem likely to call up Jonathan Ornelas for a few days until Corey Seager is activated. Seager is expected to be activated later on this week from the injured list. Seager went on the i.l. due to a hamstring strain in mid-April.

Jankowski was not expected to make the Opening Day roster, but ended up being added due to Leody Taveras starting the year on the injured list. He has been getting semi-regular time in left field and center field so far this year, and has a .309/.382/.412 slash line in 77 plate appearances this year.