20-13 - Rangers refuse to share, trounce Anaheim 16-8 in finale

The Texas Rangers scored sixteen runs while the Los Angeles Angels scored eight runs.

Today wasn’t reliable Martin Perez’s day on the mound as the 2022 All-Star pitcher allowed seven runs on eight hits and three walks in just 3 2⁄ 3 innings. The early exit broke a long streak of at least finishing five innings for Perez.

With the Texas starter leaving 6 1⁄ 3 innings to the maligned Rangers bullpen, the bats would have to step up again. 16 runs’ll do it.

After another big offensive output, the Rangers are averaging 6.7 runs per game. Remember when 7 runs would get you half price pizza? The Rangers are nearly averaging discounted ‘za in 2023.

Were it not for a bullpen mishap in the opener, the Rangers could be celebrating a sweep right now. Nevertheless, I think they’ll happily settle for a series victory that keeps them firmly atop the AL West after outscoring the Angels 30-14 over the weekend.

Player of the Game: Adolis Garcia was a triple shy of a cycle. Josh Smith came on and hit a big boy home run. Josh Sborz followed Perez and threw two scoreless innings. The only batter in the lineup who didn’t get a hit was Robbie Grossman, so there was a lot to like.

However, Leody Taveras should be highlighted, especially as his slow start kind of put a target on his back. Today Leody collected the first four-hit game of his big league career. He also stole a base, drove in four runs, and scored twice.

On the year, Taveras is now hitting .300/.372/.457. That’ll play.

Up Next: The Rangers stay out west but head up north where they will get their first look at the Mariners. RHP Jon Gray is set to pitch for Texas in the opener opposed by RHP Logan Gilbert for Seattle.

Monday’s first pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 8:40 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.