Minor league update for 5/7/23

Down East was rained out.

For Hickory, Gavin Collyer allowed three runs in five innings, walking out three and striking out three. Josh Stephan threw three shutout innings, striking out three.

Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/blueclaws-vs-crawdads/2023/05/07/727224#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727224

Wyatt Sparks had a difficult start for Frisco, allowing 7 runs on 7 hits, including a couple of homers, in 1.1 IP, striking out one and walking one. Antoine Kelly allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two in an inning.

Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuna each had a hit and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-rockhounds/2023/05/07/729057#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729057

Jake Latz went two innings for the Express, allowing three runs and striking out two. Grant Anderson allowed four runs in an inning, striking out one and walking two. Joe Palumbo walked two in a scoreless inning. Joe Barlow threw a scoreless inning.

Davis Wendzel and Blaine Crim each had a hit and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas and Justin Foscue each had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-aces/2023/05/07/721713#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721713