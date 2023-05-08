Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about the Texas Rangers exploding for another blowout win with emerging players such as Ezequiel Duran and Leody Taveras leading the way on Sunday.

Shawn McFarland writes that the offense made a little modern day history with their 16-run outburst.

Sean Bass writes that Duran’s breakout will give the Rangers ample options once Corey Seager returns.

Jeff Wilson looks at a few areas that the Rangers — who hit 20 wins three weeks before the ‘22 squad did — can still improve in the coming weeks and months.

McFarland writes that the Rangers are giving Jose Leclerc low-leverage innings to try to work out his kinks.

Landry writes that the Rangers got a great week from their biggest name pitching prospects last week.

And, McFarland notes that the top scoring team in baseball should get their best player back soon.

