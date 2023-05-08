2023 Rangers Recap: Week 6

2023 Season Record: 20-13

2023 series record: 7-3-1

GAME 29: 6-4 Win vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Ezequiel Duran can’t stop hitting two-run homers. Hitting the go ahead 2-run home run in the bottom of the 6th gave the Rangers the lead in this game that they were able to hang on to for the win.

Jon Gray didn’t get the win in this game after going 5.1 innings, he gave up all four runs on eight hits and a walk and striking out two.

GAME 30: 7-12 Loss vs Arizona Diamondbacks

This game was a flashback to Cincinnati that we didn’t ask for.

Even though the Rangers got to Arizona’s starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt who was making his debut, it wasn’t enough to get the win...even though it really should’ve been.

I hope at the very least Bruce Bochy realized that Jose Leclerc cannot come into an inning with runners on.

José Leclerc gives up two walks, a sac fly and an RBI single. He threw 14 pitches, just four strikes.



GAME 31: 4-5 Loss @ Los Angeles Angels

A god awful loss. Texas had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the 9th.

Dane Dunning pitched an exceptionally well start, going five innings and giving up just two hits, a walk, and striking out three.

Will Smith, the new closer, came into the 9th inning and blew it all to hell. Smith gave up three runs on four hits and a walk to send the game to extras.

The Angels walked it off in the 10th thanks to a wild pitch by Josh Sborz and I swear this happens at least once a division rival every season.

GAME 32: 10-1 Win @ Los Angeles Angels

Nathan Eovaldi saw what happened the night before and said “I don’t think so, I’ll handle this game myself.”

Going eight innings, Eovaldi gave up zero runs on five hits, two walks, and struck out five.

With thanks to a seven run 9th inning, the game was safely in the Rangers hands and Eovaldi was able to pass the game over to Yerry Rodriquez out of the bullpen.

GAME 33: 16-8 Win @ Los Angeles Angels

Like I said, at the beginning of this, Duran loves two-run home runs. Kicking off the scoring for the Rangers in the top of the 2nd, with Jonah Heim on, Duran hit a homer to left field.

Leody Taveras had himself a game as well. He went 4-for-5 with four RBIs.

It was also probably Martin Perez’s worst start since coming back to Texas. He only went 3.2 innings and gave up seven runs on eight hits and three walks. The bullpen was allowed to redeem itself and only gave up collectively one run on five hits and three walks.