New BA top 100 sees Carter jump up board

Baseball America has an updated top 100 prospect list out, and the Texas Rangers have one the big risers on the board.

Outfielder Evan Carter, who is currently plying his trade for the Frisco Roughriders of the AA Texas League, is #11 on the latest BA board. Carter was ranked #26 on the BA preseason list after an impressive 2022 campaign with Hickory (and a late cameo with Frisco). He is currently slashing .301/.463/.452 in 121 plate appearances as one of the youngest players in AA, and BA says that he’s putting concerns about his in-game power to rest so far.

The other Ranger in the top 100 is pitcher Owen White, who is also at Frisco, and who is ranked #56 on the updated board. White has a 2.93 ERA in 27.2 IP over six outings, with 23 Ks against 9 walks.

No longer ranked is Josh Jung, who has enough major league plate appearances now that he is no longer prospect-eligible.