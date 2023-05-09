Seager expected to start rehab assignment Thursday

Corey Seager is expected to start a rehab assignment with the Frisco Roughriders on Thursday, per the beats. Seager is with the club on their West Coast road trip, but after Wednesday’s game against the Mariners, he will return to D/FW while the rest of the team goes to Oakland for a four game series against the A’s.

Assuming there are no setbacks, Seager would seem to be back either this weekend or at the start of the coming week. Frisco is playing Wichita at home through Sunday, and the Rangers return home to start a series against the Braves in Arlington on Monday. The team could have Seager get a couple of rehab games in and return for the final game or two in Oakland, or they could let him stay with Frisco and with an eye towards waiting to activate him until the team returns home.

Travis Jankowski appears to be destined to land on the injured list due to a hamstring strain, and there is no clarity as of yet as to who will be replacing him on the active roster. Whoever it is, though, would likely be sent back down once Seager is activated.

Mitch Garver, meanwhile, is still a couple of weeks away from returning. He would appear to be on track to be back sometime in late May.