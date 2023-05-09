Jankowski to the i.l., Huff recalled

The Texas Rangers have placed outfielder Travis Jankowski on the 10 day injured list with a right hamstring strain, the team announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the club has recalled catcher Sam Huff.

The move to put Jankowski on the i.l. has been expected — he left Sunday’s game in Anaheim in the second inning, and it appeared at the time he was i.l. bound. The question was who would be called up to replace Jankowski on the active roster for the next several days until Corey Seager is ready to be activated. I expected the club to tap Jonathan Ornelas, who is a versatile defender who gives you some speed on the basepaths, much as Jankowski does.

Instead Sam Huff gets the nod. Huff got off to a slow start to the year for Round Rock but has been on fire of late, slashing .368/.415/.605 over his past nine games. He has an overall line on the year of .267/.337/.456 in 101 plate appearances over 22 games. He gives the Rangers a DH option, as well as someone who may be a better option to spell Jonah Heim behind the plate than Sandy Leon provides.