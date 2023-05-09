21-14 - Rangers stymied by Kirby in 5-0 loss to M’s

The Texas Rangers failed to score a run while the Seattle Mariners scored five runs.

The Mariners sure have a way of making baseball a miserable experience at formerly Safeco.

Unlike last night, when the Rangers turned a perfect game attempt by Seattle into a victory, tonight, Texas was unable to break through against another Mariners hurler who was on his game. George Kirby kept the Rangers off the board through his seven innings of work and the Seattle bullpen did the rest over the final two frames.

Rangers starter Andrew Heaney wasn’t as good as Kirby but he was in the vicinity for much of the evening. However, a two-out, two run hit by Ty France in the bottom of the 3rd gave Kirby ample cushion and then a 7th inning Josh Jung throwing error was followed by a two-run Tom Murphy homer to sully Heaney’s line.

With Gilbert in the opener and now Kirby tonight, this is what you get with the Mariners. They have a really good starting rotation to rival Texas, even with each team missing a key starter right now.

It won’t get any easier as tomorrow the Rangers draw Luis Castillo who hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a start until his previous outing last Friday when the Astros scored four runs against him.

The bats have carried the load for the team all season so I guess we’ll just have to excuse a dud every now and then.

Player of the Game: Jonah Heim had a couple of hits but unfortunately he never came up with anyone on base because hitters 1-5 of the order managed just two hits on the night.

Up Next: The rubber match finale will see RHP Dane Dunning take the mound for Texas opposite the righty Castillo for Seattle.

The Wednesday afternoon first pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 2:40 pm CT and will air on BS Southwest.