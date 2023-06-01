Minor league update for 5/31/23

Down East starter Aidan Curry continued his strong start to 2023, throwing six shutout innings, striking out nine, and allowing one walk and two hits. D.J. McCarty struck out three in two shutout innings. Wyatt Sparks had a scoreless inning.

Tommy Specht tripled. Cam Cauley had a hit. Yeison Morrobel had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Dane Acker started for Hickory. He went 2.2 IP, allowed two runs on a two run home run, and struck out four. Emiliano Teodo allowed two runs in 2.1 IP, striking out three and walking one.

J.P. Martinez had a single, a double, three stolen bases and two walks. Maximo Acosta and Tucker Mitchell each had a hit. Daniel Mateo and Cody Freeman each had a walk and a stolen base.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter bounced back from last week’s walkfest, as he allowed two hits and one walk in six innings, giving up a run on a solo shot and striking out four.

Evan Carter had a hit. Dustin Harris had a hit, two walks and two stolen bases.

Frisco box score

Round Rock played a pair against the Space Cowboys. In Game One, Taylor Hearn threw two shutout innings, striking out three and walking two. Mitch Garver caught all seven innings, getting a hit and a pair of walks.

In Game Two, Jake Latz started, faced six batters, and struck all six of them out. Daniel Robert allowed a run in an inning of work, walking one and striking out one. Lucas Jacobsen walked three and allowed three runs in 0.1 IP. Marc Church allowed two runs on three hits, including a homer, striking out four. Yerry Rodriguez threw a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk. Justin Foscue had a pair of walks. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock Game One box score

Round Rock Game Two box score