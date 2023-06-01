Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Despite yesterday’s loss, the Rangers had a great May and have reversed the trend of recent years of being absolute pants on the road.

In the last 32 months of play, six losing seasons, the Rangers have only won more than 13 games six times... and this month they won 13 games on the road.

Kennedi Landry notes that May was the best month the Rangers have had since 2016, and that it may be time for the rest of the league to respect Texas as legit contenders.

For a sport that’s built on routine it can be really hard on players to switch teams says Marcus Semien.

The Rangers have been linked to high school outfielders Max Clark and Walter Jenkins in mock drafts for the number 4 pick this year.

Jacob deGrom went home to Florida after his bullpen session Wednesday to be with his wife for the birth of their third child.

Jack Leiter has been on a roll in May, giving up just five earned runs in 27 innings with 33 strikeouts.