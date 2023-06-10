Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers got smacked in the mouth by the league’s best team last night, falling 8-3 to the Rays.

Evan Grant writes about Spider-Man memes and the Rangers getting Isaac Paredes’d.

On the bright side, Leody Taveras smashed the first multi-HR game of his major league career. That’s fun.

Elsewhere, Jeff Wilson does some Rangers All-Star inventory and takes a look at the Rangers’ minor leaguers of the month from May.

Wilson also takes a look at three Rangers farmhands who are avoiding the injury bug this season while shoving.

On the flip side of that, the Rangers have added Evan Carter to the IL with wrist soreness.

Former GM Jon Daniels is asked which Rangers he’s happy are succeeding and proceeds to name a whole heap of guys that he brought here.

The Blue Jays Ned Stark’d Anthony Bass.

And Jamey Newberg writes for D Magazine that, aside from just being kickass, Josh Jung’s stellar rookie season may come with added benefit to the Rangers’ farm system thanks to a provision in the CBA.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers try to bounce back against the Rays this afternoon at 3:05 with Nate Eovaldi on the hill for Texas.

Have a good weekend!