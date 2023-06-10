Minor league update for 6/9/23

Brock Porter started for Down East and didn’t get out of the first. He faced seven batters, gave up two hits, walked two, and hit a batter, allowing two runs. Wyatt Sparks allowed two runs in 3.1 IP, striking out three and walking one.

Cam Cauley homered. Tommy Specht was 1 for 3 with three walks. Zion Bannister was 3 for 5 with two doubles. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and two walks. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-shorebirds/2023/06/09/728130#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728130

Hickory starter Winston Santos threw six shutout innings, striking out six batters and walking one.

Alejandro Osuna had three hits and two stolen bases. Tucker Mitchell had two hits and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a double.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-braves/2023/06/09/727012#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727012

Seth Nordlin is back in the Rangers organization and started for Frisco, striking out four in three innings while allowing a pair of runs. Nordlin was selected by the Minnesota Twins over the winter in the minor league portion of the Rule 5 Draft, but was released earlier this month.

Danny Duffy threw a scoreless innings, striking out one. Antoine Kelly allowed a pair of homers while allowing four runs in an inning of work.

Luisangel Acuna and Dustin Harris each doubled.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-hooks/2023/06/09/729186#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729186

Cody Bradford started for Round Rock and went eight innings, allowing three runs, strik8ng out five and not walking anyone. Marc Church struck out one in a scoreless inning of work.

Davis Wendzel homered. J.P. Martinez and Blaine Crim each had a single and a double. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit. Sam Huff had a pair of walks. Bubba Thompson left the game in the second inning with what I’m guessing was an injury.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-bees/2023/06/09/721475#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721475