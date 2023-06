Texas Rangers lineup for June 10, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Taj Bradley for the Rays.

Well, yesterday was bad. But hopefully, today will be good.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

3:10 p.m. Central start time. Rays are at -115 and Rangers at -105.