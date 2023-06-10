Howard optioned, Rodriguez recalled

The Texas Rangers have recalled relief pitcher Yerry Rodriguez from AAA Round Rock, the team announced today. To clear a spot on the active roster for Rodriguez, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Spencer Howard to AAA Round Rock.

Howard started the year on the 60 day injured list, was sent out on a rehab assignment last week to AAA Round Rock, pitched very well in two relief appearances, was brought up to be in the major league pen, and got lit up yesterday in his first major league appearance of the year. Back to the Express he goes.

Yerry is likely just up for the weekend to give the pen a fresh arm. Joe Barlow is eligible to return from the injured list on Monday. He was placed on the injured list due to kidney stones, but he has now passed those stones and is rehabbing with Round Rock. He threw a scoreless inning on June 6 and June 8, and if I were a betting man, I’d wager heavily that Barlow will pitch an inning for Round Rock tonight and then get activated on Monday.