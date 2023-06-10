41-22 - Rangers cool off Rays with vigorous 8-4 beating

The Texas Rangers scored eight runs while the Tampa Bay Rays scored four runs.

The Rangers didn’t let last night’s blowout loss and fresh rare losing streak get to them as they continued to demonstrate that they are a resilient bunch this season.

Texas could have cratered after scoring just three runs in their previous two games so, facing baseball’s best team, avoiding a tailspin was today’s task. With that in mind, the offense got back on track with eight runs and starter Nathan Eovaldi held it together long enough for the bats to build a girthy lead.

Eovaldi wasn’t quite his May Pitcher of the Month self in this one — notably walking three batters — but we’ll call it the Rays tax.

Eovaldi finished his day after 6 1⁄ 3 innings while allowing four runs on seven hits with the three free passes and six strikeouts. The four runs allowed by Eovaldi equaled the number that he had allowed in his previous four starts combined.

Josh Sborz who came on in the 7th and got Eovaldi out of a jam and then started getting swinging strikes on his way to 1 2⁄ 3 innings of sparkling relief, which included striking out the side in the 8th. Will Smith then came on and had a spotless 9th to close things out.

Luckily for Texas, with Eovaldi experiencing the closest thing we’ve seen in many weeks to a hiccup, the bats woke up for eight runs with three in the 2nd, three in the 4th, and two more in 6th.

The win helps the Rangers avoid their first three-game losing streak since April and gives them a shot to win the series tomorrow afternoon.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager was the Isaac Paredes of this one as the Texas shortstop went 5 for 5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs.

The dong, a two-run shot, was Seager’s 7th of the season as he continues to swiftly make up for lost time.

Up Next: It won’t be easy for the Rangers in the rubber match as LHP Martin Perez will be tasked matching up against a presumptive AL Cy Young favorite in LHP Shane McClanahan for Tampa Bay.

The Sunday afternoon finale from The Trop is scheduled for 1:10 pm CT and you can watch it on BS Southwest.