Minor league update for 6/10/23

Adrian Rodriguez threw two innings for Down East, striking out four and walking two.

Danyer Cueva was 3 for 6 with a triple. Tommy Specht had a pair of hits and a walk. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and two walks. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-shorebirds/2023/06/10/728124#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728124

Hickory starter Mitch Bratt threw six shutout innings, walking one and striking out three. Gavin Collyer struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Alejandro Osuna had a single and a double.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/crawdads-vs-braves/2023/06/10/727011#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727011

For Frisco, Ryan Garcia started and went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks, striking out four. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning, striking out two and walking one.

Thomas Saggese was 2 for 4 with a homer. Luisangel Acuna had a double, a stolen base and a walk. Dustin Harris and Aaron Zavala each had a hit.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-hooks/2023/06/10/729181#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729181

Grant Wolfram struck out one in a scoreless inning for Round Rock. Chase Lee struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Justin Foscue had a hit. J.P. Martinez had three walks and a stolen base. Blaine Crim had a single and a double.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-bees/2023/06/10/721474#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721474