Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Rangers beat the Rays by a score of 8-4 yesterday.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers expected to bounce back and win yesterday’s game.

Levi Weaver writes about the Brothers Lowe, and how big brother Nathaniel learned to let little brother Josh be himself.

The Rangers are looking at spotting a sixth starter at some point in the near future in order to get their starters some extra rest.

The Rangers sent down Spencer Howard and brought up Yerry Rodriguez prior to Saturday’s game.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.