Texas Rangers lineup for June 11, 2023 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Shane McClanahan for the Rays.

Texas takes on Tampa in the series finale. The winning team has scored eight runs in each of the first two games of the series. Is it the first team to eight wins again today?

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seagee — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Grossman — LF

Taveras — CF

12:40 Central start time. Rays are -200 favorites.