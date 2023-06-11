Minor league update for 6/11/23

D.J. McCarty started for Down East and went 4.2 IP, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk, striking out four. Nick Lockhart retired the one batter he faced. Dylan MacLean threw four scoreless innings, striking out two.

Yosy Galan had a pair of homers, and also walked. Zion Bannister had a pair of hits. Jojo Blackmon and Tommy Specht each doubled.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Emiliano Teodo threw two shutout innings, striking out one and walking one. Daniel Mateo had a pair of doubles. Tucker Mitchell had three walks.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter took the mound for Frisco on Sunday. Leiter allowed three runs on a two run homer and a solo homer, going five innings, striking out seven and walking two. Alex Speas walked one and struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings. Kyle Funkerhouser struck out a batter, walked a batter and gave up a hit.

Aaron Zavala and Thoma sSaggese each homered. Dustin Harris had a single, a double and a walk.

Frisco box score

Jake Latz allowed a run in 1.2 IP for Round Rock, striking out four. Joe Barlow, who I thought was eligible to be activated from the major league injured list on Monday but is not actually eligible until Tuesday, struck out two in 1.1 scoreless innings. Jonathan Hernandez allowed two runs in 0.2 IP, striking out one and walking one. Taylor Hearn allowed two runs in 1.1 IP, striking out three and walking two.

Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of home runs. Justin Foscue and J.P. Martinez each had doubles.

Round Rock box score