2023 Rangers Recap: Week 11

2023 Season Record: 41-23

2023 Series Record: 15-5-1

GAME 59: 4-3 Win vs St. Louis Cardinals

Thanks to Nathaniel Lowe, Texas experienced their second walk-off win of the season. In the bottom of the ninth with one out, Marcus Semien walked. Corey Seager singled to get Semien to second and that was all Lowe needed to get the RBI single to end the game in the Rangers favor.

Martin Perez had a solid outing of seven innings, giving up just on run on three hits and a walk while striking out five. However, it was Will Smith that got the win with his scoreless top of the ninth.

GAME 60: 6-4 Win vs St. Louis Cardinals

Adolis Garcia had a four hit night on Tuesday which helped secure their series win against the Cardinals. On top of that Lowe had a solo homer, and Semien had a 2 RBI double. The offense helped a not so solid Dane Dunning who went 5.2 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks.

The bullpen however, was lights out, giving up just one walk and striking out five in their 3.1 innings of work

GAME 61: 0-1 Loss vs St. Louis Cardinals

I’ll take the blame on this one as I came back from Atlanta in time to watch this game whereas I missed the previous two.

Jon Gray looked amazing, as shown by his complete game outing and needing exactly 100 pitches. He gave up just the one home run on four hits and struck out 12.

GAME 62: 3-8 Loss @ Tampa Bay Rays

I think going into this series, we all knew this would be the toughest series the Rangers had yet. Especially considering Tampa is the number one team in the majors. They were also on a six game winning streak headed into this series.

I will say though, I don’t think the Rangers have looked that bad against this team. Especially considering they are without their ace starting pitcher for the rest of the season.

It’s just that Tampa looks really good.

The four run sixth-inning did feel like the Rays out Rangered the Rangers.

GAME 63: 8-4 Win @ Tampa Bay Rays

I really wanted Tampa to score one less run than they did just so we could have the same score as Friday’s game. A true tied series heading into Sunday’s rubber match. Alas, they scored four and Texas still won.

This time Tampa’s four run inning wasn’t enough as the Rangers had six runs already and were still able to tack on two more.

Josh Sborz looked good out of the bullpen going 1.2 innings, after taking over for Nathan Eovaldi who went 6.1, he gave up just one walk and struck out three.

GAME 64: 3-7 Loss @ Tampa Bay Rays

The Rangers tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning by loading the bases with one out, however it was too late in the game. Ezequiel Duran grounded into a double play to end the game.

Martin Perez only went 3.1 innings and gave up seven runs on 10 hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Once the bullpen took over, it was lights out. Which begs the question, what are the baseball gods up to?