Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver writes that it was the Rays that came out on top in a matchup between the American League’s best teams.

Matt Fisher writes that the Texas Rangers now have an idea of what they need to work on to be ready for the next time they face Tampa Bay.

Evan Grant writes that the Texas rotation took some hits over the weekend but the bullpen might be stabilizing.

Ken Rosenthal has a profile on the excellent job that manager Bruce Bochy is doing with the Rangers so far this season.

Kevin Sherrington writes that, as we near the sweltering summer months, it’s become increasingly clear that the AL West is doable for these Rangers.

The Rangers remained at No. 2 on the MLB dot com Power Rankings after hanging tough with the top team in the league.

Jeff Wilson implores the Rangers to do what it takes to trade for a starting pitcher with a few years of control.

ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle agrees that the Rangers are one of the main teams that should be all in at the trade deadline this year.

The Angels at Rangers series that begins tonight is one of the most anticipated around the league this week, according to MLB dot com’s Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru.

And, Grant notes when we might expect to see Shohei Ohtani pitch against Texas this week, even though it has usually been Ohtani’s bat that has most troubled the Rangers.

Have a nice day!