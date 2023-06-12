White, Galan win league weekly honors

Frisco pitcher Owen White has been named the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for June 5-11, the Texas Rangers announced today. In addition, Down East outfielder Yosy Galan has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week.

White threw seven shutout innings against the Corpus Christi Hooks last Thursday, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out six. He also generated a season high 13 swinging strikes on 84 pitches in that game.

White, a 23 year old righthander who is the consensus top pitching prospect in the Ranger system, has held hitters to a .211/.303/.324 slash line this season, putting up a 3.54 ERA in 53.1 IP over 11 games with 45 Ks against 22 walks.

Galan, 22, had four homers in six games for Down East last week, putting up a .304/.414/.913 slash line against the Delmarva Shorebirds. Galan has put up a .238/.333/.500 slash line in 186 plate appearances for Down East this year, with 59 Ks against 20 walks, while primarily playing left field.