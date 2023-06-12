Texas Rangers lineup for June 12, 2023 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Tyler Anderson for the Angels.
Texas returns home from Florida and begins a four game series against the hated Angels of Anaheim, who have warmed up a little of late and are now 3.5 games ahead of Seattle for third place in the West.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Garver — DH
Duran — LF
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -160 favorites.
