Gray to miss Tuesday start with blister

Jon Gray will not be taking his scheduled start on Tuesday against the Anaheim Angels, manager Bruce Bochy said today (per the beats). Gray has a blister that is pushing his start back for an indefinite period of time.

There is no official word yet as to who will be making the start tomorrow in Gray’s place, but Kennedi Landry is reporting that Cody Bradford is in Arlington, and it would appear that Bradford will be making the spot start.

Per the beats, the expectation is that Gray won’t go on the injured list. A move will have to be made in order to clear a spot on the active roster for Bradford. Joe Barlow was expected to be activated from the injured list on Tuesday, with someone — likely Yerry Rodriguez — being sent down to make room for him. Instead, it would appear that Yerry or some other bullpen arm will be sent down tomorrow, Bradford will be recalled, and then after the game Bradford will be sent down and Barlow activated.