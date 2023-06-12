Jacob deGrom had successful surgery

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom had what was described as successful elbow surgery today, per the beats.

What hasn’t been clarified is the type of surgery deGrom had. It was previously announced that deGrom would have surgery to repair his damaged UCL, but it was said that the determination would be made once the elbow was opened up whether to do the newfangled brace surgery, or the full blown Tommy John surgery.

In either case, deGrom would miss the rest of 2023. However, the brace surgery would mean that deGrom could be back for the start of 2024, while Tommy John surgery would have deGrom out until the second half of 2024.

deGrom is in the first year of a five year, $185 million free agent deal signed over the offseason. deGrom put up a 2.67 ERA in six starts covering 30.1 innings for the Rangers this year, with Texas winning each of his six starts.