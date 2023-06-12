41-24 - Rangers drop frustrating opener to Angels 9-6 in extras

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Anaheim Angels scored nine runs in 12.

The Rangers haven’t had many games like this this season but it was such an annoying game that I don’t even want to write about it. Needless to say, eight walks from the pitching staff and 16 left on base by the lineup is no way to win a baseball game.

Player of the Game: Ezequiel Duran hit a real whopper of the three-run dong that made it appear as though the Rangers were on their way to a victory. Unfortunately, that did not end up being the case.

Up Next: More Rangers and Angels with Texas not yet naming a starter after a blister sidelined Jon Gray though we know Anaheim will go with RHP Jaime Barria.

Tuesday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.