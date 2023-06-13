Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland writes about the Texas Rangers not winning last night.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Rangers didn’t come through in spots that they’ve come through all season.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers now know how high the bar is set in the American League.

Evan Grant writes that winning means the Rangers are relevant in All-Star Game discussions again.

MLB dot com’s Brian Murphy checks in on the preliminary All-Star Game voting which is rampant with Rangers.

Grant writes that while Marcus Semien appears destined for the second base start, Josh Jung is battling for the All-Star Game nod at third base.

Thomas Harrigan writes that in addition to being a top vote-getter, Semien is among the mid-year AL MVP favorites.

McFarland notes that Jacob deGrom underwent successful ulnar collateral ligament surgery yesterday which officially ends his season.

Sean Bass writes that the Rangers can thrive even without deGrom if they’re willing to make some additions.

And, the Rangers remain at No. 2 on The Athletic Power Rankings where Zach Buchanan picks Jonah Heim as a likely first-time All-Star for Texas.

Have a nice day!