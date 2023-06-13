Texas Rangers lineup for June 13, 2023 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Jaime Barria for the Angels.

Texas looks to rebound after last night’s unpleasantness, and is doing it with much the same lineup, only with Robbie Grossman instead of Mitch Garver. Grossman, interestingly, is DHing, while Ezequiel Duran is in left field. I know that has been a spot of contention for some folks.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -130 favorites.