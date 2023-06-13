41-25 - The RISP regression is real, Rangers fall 7-3 to Angels

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Anaheim Angels scored seven runs.

Basically...

The RISP regression has reared its ugly head pretty hard these last handful of games and now it's a second consecutive night where a miscue has eventually cost the Rangers a lead that they were unable to build upon. — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) June 14, 2023

Player of the Game: Corey Seager had three hits and a home run while Nathaniel Lowe had three hits and a home run so they can duke it out for this honor.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to end this streak with LHP Andrew Heaney on the mound opposite LHP Reid Detmers for Anaheim.

Wednesday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be viewable via BS Southwest.