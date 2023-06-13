 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

41-25 - The RISP regression is real, Rangers fall 7-3 to Angels

This is less fun than when they were winning

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers scored three runs but the Anaheim Angels scored seven runs.

Basically...

Player of the Game: Corey Seager had three hits and a home run while Nathaniel Lowe had three hits and a home run so they can duke it out for this honor.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to end this streak with LHP Andrew Heaney on the mound opposite LHP Reid Detmers for Anaheim.

Wednesday evening’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be viewable via BS Southwest.

