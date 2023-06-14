Minor league update for 6/13/23

Jose Corniell started for Down East and shoved, allowing one run on one hit — a solo home run — and two walks, striking out nine.

Danyer Cueva was 2 for 4 with a homer. Ian Moller had a homer and a walk. Cam Cauley doubled.

Down East box score

Dane Acker started for Hickory and threw four shutout innings, striking out four and walking two.

Maximo Acosta had a single and a double. Cody Freeman and Alejandro Osuna each doubled. Daniel Mateo and Abi Ortiz each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Danny Duffy threw a pair of shutout innings for Frisco, striking out two, walking one and allowing four hits. Antoine Kelly threw a shutout inning, striking out one.

Luisangel Acuna was 2 for 5 with a triple, a walk and a stolen base. Aaron Zavala had a single, a double and a walk. Thomas Saggese was 2 for 5 with a homer and a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Glenn Otto made his first rehab appearance for the Express, allowing two runs on a two run homer, striking out four in three innings. Lucas Jacobsen allowed a run in 1.2 IP, striking out four and walking one. Marc Church struck out one and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Chase Lee had three strikeouts in two shutout innings.

Brad Miller started his rehab assignment and had a pair of plate appearances at first bsae. Davis Wendzel homered and walked. Sam Huff had a couple of hits.

Round Rock box score