Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Cody Bradford and Owen White have both been pressed into service and provided workmanlike performances showing that the rookies have some mettle.

Bradford was pitching on short rest in his third major league start but still managed to throw 4.1 innings of one run ball.

When Owen White got the call up he was in Arkansas in anticipation of a start for AA Frisco, so he ended up driving back to DFW by himself to clear his head.

White’s wife kept him waking him up because she was too excited to sleep.

Bruce Bochy notes that the Rangers are not as hot as they were, but that the team will come out of this and play like winners again.