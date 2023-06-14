Astros McCullers to miss rest of 2023

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers, Jr., has undergone surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his elbow and remove bone spurs, per reports. He is expected to be out until sometime in 2024.

McCullers, 29, has throughout his career struggled to stay on the field. He has not pitched in 2023 after pitching in just eight games in 2022. McCullers had a career high 28 starts and 162 innings in 2021, but otherwise has not thrown more than 128 innings in a season.

The Astros have also lost starting pitcher Luis Garcia for the season due to Tommy John surgery, and DH Yordan Alvarez is on the injured list currently with a strained oblique. Still, Houston has scarcely missed a beat, and are currently 38-29 and in second place in the A.L. West, three and a half games back of first.