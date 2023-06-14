Barlow active, Huff up, White down, Leon DFA’d

The Texas Rangers have activated relief pitcher Joe Barlow from the 15 day injured list and have recalled catcher Sam Huff from AAA Round Rock. To make room for the pair on the active roster, the Rangers have optioned pitcher Owen White to AA Frisco and have designated catcher Sandy Leon for assignment.

The 40 man roster now stands at 39.

Barlow being activated and White being optioned was expected. Barlow was placed on the 15 day injured list due to kidney stones, which he has passed. White was called up yesterday to give the Rangers length behind Cody Bradford, who was starting in short rest, but it was a spot assignment and he was expected to go back down today.

The interesting non-move here is Cody Bradford staying up. I figured Bradford, who was getting a spot start on short rest due to Jon Gray’s blister, would be sent down today for a fresh arm. Instead, he stays up, I would assume in a long relief role for the time being.

Meanwhile, Leon is out and Huff is in. I’m not sure why this move is being made now, but it does open up a 40 man roster spot for future use.