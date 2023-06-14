Texas Rangers lineup for June 14, 2023 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Reid Detmers for the Angels.
Texas looks to put a couple of unpleasant games behind them and get back on track against the hated Angels of Anaheim. Mitch Garver is behind the plate, and Nathaniel Lowe is getting a day off.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Duran — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — DH
Garver — C
Grossman — LF
Taveras — CF
7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -145.
