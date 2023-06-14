42-25 - The Half a Billion Boys help Rangers to 6-3 win

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Anaheim Angels scored three runs.

An extremely frustrating stretch had befallen the Rangers over the last week or so and tonight appeared to be a continuation as they tried to avoid matching their season-worst losing streak of four games.

Starter Andrew Heaney wasn’t much help on the front as he picked and prodded at the edges of the strike zone until he’d thrown nearly 100 pitches while still in the 4th inning that he wouldn’t make it out of.

What Heaney did do successfully was not allow the Angels to run away with the game as they took a 1-0 lead against him but it stayed that way until his departure despite four walks and five hits allowed.

Meanwhile, Ugly Mr. Regression kept popping by to remind everyone of his existence as Texas kept leaving any hitters they could get in scoring position stranded on the basepaths no matter the outs or order.

Leody Taveras tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the 3rd and it wasn’t until Marcus Semien snapped an 0-fer-this-series that the Rangers finally broke through. With a man on in the bottom of the 7th, Semien rang one off the foul pole in left to give Texas a 3-1 lead.

Fellow keystone combination acquisition Corey Seager went deep one pitch later and then the Rangers piled one with a couple of insurance runs capped off by a Taveras RBI hit that bookended the scoring.

Player of the Game: The Rangers will ride or die with how Seager and Semien perform but tonight, the middle relief work from Grant Anderson and Josh Sborz should be highlighted as the pair gave Texas 4 1⁄ 3 innings without a run allowed after Heaney’s short outing.

Up Next: The Rangers and Angels close out this series with Texas eyeing a series split as RHP Nathan Eovaldi will face off against Anaheim’s RHP Shohei Ohtani in a marquee matchup.

First pitch in the Thursday evening finale from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be viewable via BS Southwest and FS1.