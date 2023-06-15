Minor league update for 6/14/23

Aidan Curry started for Down East and went 4.2 IP, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks, striking out four. Nick Lockhart allowed a run in two innings, striking out three.

Danyer Cueva went 3 for 4 with a homer. Yosy Galan homered and walked.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Josh Stephan allowed two runs — both on solo home runs — in six innings, striking out 11 and walking 0.

Maximo Acosta was 2 for 3 with a walk. Abi Ortiz had a pair of hits. Cody Freeman and Tucker Mitchell had a hit apiece.

Hickory box score

Michael Brewer allowed two runs in two innings for Frisco, walking one and striking out one. Kyle Funkhouser allowed a hit and a walk in a shutout inning, striking out two.

Luisangel Acuna was 2 for 5 with a double. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits and a walk.

Frisco box score

Another rough outing for Cole Winn, who gave up six runs in four innings, walking six and striking out two. Jonathan Hernandez walked two in a shutout inning. Spencer Howard struck out two and walked one in two innings, allowing one run. Grant Wolfram allowed a run in an inning of work, striking out two.

Brad Miller DH’d and went 2 for 5 with a homer. J.P. Martinez had a double, a triple, three stolen bases and two walks.

Round Rock box score