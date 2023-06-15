Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers made a number of roster moves prior to last night’s game, optioning Owen White back to Frisco, activating Joe Barlow from the IL, recalling Sam Huff from Round Rock and designating Sandy Leon for assignment.

Texas has signed veteran reliever Ryan Tepera to a minor league deal. Tepera was released by the Angels in May.

Evan Grant observes that the starters have been putting pressure on the bullpen over the last week.

Nathaniel Lowe got his first night off this season last night as Ezequiel Duran made his first professional start at first base.

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager went yard on back to back pitches last night and showed what a gazillion dollar middle infield can do.

Of course, breaking the game open like that is what they were signed to do.

Jon Gray will pitch again sometime in the next five days, says Bruce Bochy, as the Rangers are being cautious about the blister on his finger to avoid a more extended period of unavailability.

Bally Sports parent company Diamond Sports Holdings has made good on their broadcast rights payment to the Rangers, insuring that they will retain Ranger broadcast rights and further lengthening the amount of time until Ranger baseball enters some sort of modern streaming accessibility.