42-26 - Rangers lose finale to Angels 5-3

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Anaheim Angels scored five runs.

The Rangers played a game tonight and didn’t win. At least we all paid our good time and money to see legendary umpire Ramon De Jesus. We’ll tell our children about this night.

Player of the Game: Nathan Eovaldi is a hard luck loser tonight as he allowed three runs in seven innings on five hits and a couple of walks with nine strikeouts.

Up Next: No rest for the Rangers as they immediately begin a series tomorrow night against the Blue Jays. LHP Martin Perez will start for Texas against RHP Kevin Gausman for Toronto.

The Friday night first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.