Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers got Ohtani’d one last time and lost the finale of their four-game series with the Angels.

The loss also featured a Rangers triple-election amid a bigtime umpshow.

Jeff Wilson says the Rangers have been unable to pull the big hit out of their pocket for the last week.

Elsewhere, the status quo will continue on the Rangers/Bally Sports front.

Jim Bowden lists the biggest trade deadline needs for all 30 clubs.

Jim Callis has the latest mock draft from MLB Pipeline.

And in case you missed it, the Ticket radio GOAT Norm Hitzges is sailing off into the sunset after next week.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a new home series tonight against the Blue Jays with Martin Perez on the mound for Texas.

Happy Friday.