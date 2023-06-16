Minor league update for 6/15/23

Down East played a pair. In Game One, Joseph Montalvo allowed one run in 4.1 IP, striking out four and walking four. Wyatt Sparks struck out two and walked one in 2.2 scoreless innings.

Cam Cauley was 2 for 4 with a homer. Ian Moller was 2 for 4 with a triple.

In Game Two, Kai Wynyard threw two scoreless innings, striking out three and walking one. Adrian Rodriguez allowed four runs in 0.1 IP on two hits and two walks.

Tommy Specht was 2 for 4 with a double. Gleider Figuereo homered. Jojo Blackmon had a homer, a walk and a stolen base. Danyer Cueva had a hit.

Larson Kindreich started for Hickory and went five innings, allowing two runs on a pair of solo homers, walking two and striking out eight.

Alejandro Osuna homered twice. Abi Ortiz and Maximo Acosta each had a hit.

For Frisco, Alex Speas struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Luisangel Acuna was 2 for 6 with a homer. Thomas Saggese was 2 for 5 with a double. Aaron Zavala drew three walks. Dustin Harris had a hit.

Cole Ragans started for Round Rock and went 1.2 IP, striking out three, walking two and allowing no runs. Daniel Robert struck out one and walked one in two scoreless innings. Taylor Hearn allowed a run on a solo homer in two innings, striking out one. Jake Latz struck out one in a scoreless inning.

