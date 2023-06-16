Texas Rangers lineup for June 16, 2023 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Kevin Gausman for the Jays.

Texas puts that unfortunate series against the Angels behind them and starts a three game series against the Jays. We have Ezequiel Duran sitting again in favor of the Jankster in left field.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Jays are -145 favorites.