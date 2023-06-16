42-27 - RISP woes continue as Rangers drop opener 2-1 to Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers scored once but the Toronto Blue Jays scored twice.

You know how they say things in baseball are never as good as they appear but also never as bad as they appear? Well, the Rangers have to hope the latter is actually true after the former has revealed itself to be true with this current stretch.

Nine more attempts with runners in scoring position tonight without a hit and seven more left on base.

Player of the Game: Leody Taveras hit a solo home run to account for the scoring for the Rangers tonight.

Up Next: The Rangers and Blue Jays continue this weekend set with RHP Dane Dunning next up for Texas opposite a pitcher to be named for Toronto.

The Saturday afternoon first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT and will be aired for your viewing pleasure on BS Southwest.