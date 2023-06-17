Minor league update for 6/16/23

Brock Porter started for Down East, going three innings, allowing one run on two hits, three walks and three wild pitches, striking out seven.

Ian Moller doubled. Tommy Specht and Gleider Figuereo each had a single.

Down East box score

Hickory starter Winston Santos had a rough one, giving up seven runs in 3.1 IP, allowing a pair of homers, walking two and striking out four. Gavin Collyer struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Cody Freeman homered. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Daniel Mateo and Alejandro Osuna each had a hit.

Hickory box score

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco, going 4.1 IP, allowing five runs, walking three and striking out six.

Dustin Harris homered. Thomas Saggese and Luisangel Acuna each had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Lucas Jacobsen went 0.2 IP for Round Rock, allowing no runs, walking one and striking out one. Yerry Rodriguez struck out three in 1.1 scoreless innings. Edwar Colina threw a scoreless inning.

Brad Miller was 0 for 3 with a HBP as he continues his rehab stint.

Round Rock box score

We normally skip the complex league games, but Evan Carter started a rehab assignment in the ACL and was 0 for 3 with a walk.

ACL Rangers box score