Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost to the Blue Jays last night, spoiling a bounce-back start from Martin Perez.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland says the Blue Jays’ homer was worth two and the Rangers’ worth one and that was pretty much it.

Elsewhere, Evan Carter is set to begin a rehab assignment in Arizona.

Jeff Wilson has a list of Rangers prospects who he says are deserving of a promotion to the next level.

Keith Law at The Athletic has a piece looking back at the 2013 MLB draft, particularly the Mark Appel-sized whiffs.

And Josh Jung says no, the 2023 Rangers aren’t bringing back the ‘claw and antlers’ celebration.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Blue Jays today at 3:05 with Dane Dunning on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!