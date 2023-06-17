Texas Rangers lineup for June 17, 2023 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Trevor Richards for the Jays.

The Rangers look to break this losing streak and get the bats going this afternoon at the Shed. Ezequiel Duran is back in the lineup, and the Gross Man is handling DH duties.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — DH

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -125.