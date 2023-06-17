43-27 - Homers > Hits with RISP, Rangers triumph over Jays 4-2

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the Toronto Blue Jays scored two runs.

Is the offense back? I wouldn’t say so as Texas left seven on base and didn’t have a hit again today with runners in scoring position in five opportunities.

So how did they score four runs? Dongers, baby!

Josh Jung hit a two-run shot to kick off the scoring for Texas in the 2nd and was followed by Jonah Heim with a back-to-back solo home run. That was it for the scoring until Corey Seager hit a solo shot of his own in the 7th to give the Rangers a little bit of insurance.

The whole going cold with runners on base thing is still an issue but, at least for one day, the Rangers figured out a solution the ol’ grip it and rip it way.

Player of the Game: As the offense still isn’t firing on all cylinders, it feels appropriate to shine a light today on the job Dane Dunning did after a few shaky outings. Today, Dunning gave the Rangers six innings of two-run ball on six hits and a walk with three Ks.

After a first inning where Dunning allowed three consecutive two-out hits — with Toronto foolishly testing Adolis Garcia’s arm to help Dunning escape the inning — he settled in nicely to pick up the win.

Up Next: The Rangers and Blue Jays are set for the rubber match with RHP Jon Gray making his return to the rotation for Texas opposite RHP Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

First pitch in the Sunday afternoon finale from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.