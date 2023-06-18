Minor league update for 6/17/23

Gleider Figuereo was 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, and a pair of HBPs. Danyer Cueva had a pair of hits and a walk. Yosy Galan had a pair of doubles, a pair of walks, and three stolen bases. Cam Cauley had a hit, three walks and two stolen bases. Ian Moller had three walks and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Emiliano Teodo gave up four runs in three innings on five hits and four walks, striking out one.

Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk. Daniel Mateo was 3 for 4 with a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had a walk and a stolen base. Abi Ortiz had a hit.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter started for Frisco, going 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks, striking out four. Kyle Funkerhouser allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in 0.2 scoreless. Antoine Kelly struck out one and walked one in 1.1 scoreless innings. Michael Brewer allowed a run in 0.1 IP, striking out one and walking one.

Thomas Saggese homered. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Luisangel Acuna had a hit.

Frisco box score

Kyle Cody threw a scoreless inning for Round Rock, striking out two and walking two. Ryan Tepera struck out two in a scoreless inning. Grant Wolfram allowed three runs in 1.2 IP, walking two. Jonathan Hernandez threw 1.1 scoreless innings, walking one. Marc Church threw two scoreless innings, striking out one.

Rehabbing Brad Miller had a hit. Davis Wendzel homered and drew two walks. Blaine Crim had a hit.

Round Rock box score

Evan Carter continued his rehab assignment in Arizona, going 2 for 3 with a walk, a double, a homer and a stolen base.

ACL Rangers box score