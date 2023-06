Texas Rangers lineup for June 18, 2023 against the Toronto Blue Jays: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Chris Bassitt for the Jays.

The Rangers and the Jays play again today. The played yesterday and the day before. Each won one game. Whoever wins this game wins the series.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — DH

Garver — C

Duran — LF

Taveras — CF

1:35 p.m. Central start time.