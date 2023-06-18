44-27 - Rangers love their fathers as they rally for series win over Blue Jays

The Texas Rangers scored eleven runs while the Toronto Blue Jays scored seven runs.

This one’s for dear ol’ dad.

For a while it felt like the Rangers were playing with the general dispirited malaise of a child whose father never returned after going out to pick up some milk and cigarettes. Texas entered the bottom of the 3rd inning down 6-0 and with starter Jon Gray already out of the game.

“Ohhh, so that’s what Sandy Leon was here for...” was surely being muttered as a third consecutive series loss for the first time this season was looking likely.

However, after Josh Jung delivered the Rangers’ first hit with runners in scoring position in five games, the flood gates opened and before the 7th inning had concluded, Texas had put 11 runs on the board to remind everyone that this has indeed been the league’s best offense some 12 or so weeks through the season.

The Rangers got it done up and down the lineup pretty much but the bottom two guys were especially productive. Ezequiel Duran and Leody Taveras combined to go 7-for-10 with Duran hitting a double and Taveras hitting a much-appreciated two-run dong to give Texas some insurance in the 7th. Duran scored thrice while Taveras scored twice and drove in three.

Meanwhile, all Corey Seager does is hit piss missiles and today he went 4-for-5 with a couple of doubles, a run scored, and three RBIs.

Overall the Rangers went a refreshing 5-for-12 with RISP and the early 6-0 deficit-erasing comeback represents the biggest reversal win of the season for Texas as they served notice that their cold spell is over not only with the outbreak of runs today but with a series victory over an AL playoff contender.

Player of the Game: The lineup broke out in a big way but shoutout to John King who entered the game with Texas down 5-0 and left after 3 1⁄ 3 hitless innings with the Rangers up 8-6.

King — in the often thankless role of mop-up relief — allowed an inherited run to score but his effort following Gray helped stabilize the game until the bats took over.

Up Next: The Rangers are off to the Windy City to begin a series against the White Sox beginning Monday night. Neither team has announced a probable starter though LHP Andrew Heaney would be next up in the order for Texas.

First pitch in the opener from Guaranteed Rate Field is scheduled for 7:10 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.